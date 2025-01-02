PHOENIX — Utility Salt River Project (SRP) is bringing back its free shade trees program for customers in 2025.

The program, which began in 2012, offers customers the opportunity to receive two shade trees per service address in an effort to filter sunlight and reduce summer energy costs.

Since its inception, more than 62,000 trees have been distributed as a result of the program.

“Trees offer more than just shade. They cool our homes, improve air quality and bring families and communities closer to nature,” Lori Gonzales, senior product manager at SRP, said in a press release. “SRP is proud to partner with Trees Matter to provide thousands of free shade trees to families in Arizona every year.”

How to get free shade trees

Customers have to attend an online workshop on how to plant and care for the trees.

Registration for upcoming workshops, available in English and Spanish, is open online.

After that, customers can pick two tree saplings — both between 2 and 6 feet tall — at a drive-thru pick up event in either March or April.

This year’s options are Palo Verde, Native Mesquite, Thornless Mesquite, Willow Acacia, Desert Willow and Lilac Chaste.

Free shade trees aren’t going to be available to every customer, however.

To get them:

Owners must have the legal right to plant trees.

Renters must get verbal permission from their landlord.

Trees have to be planted on the south, west or east side.

Trees must be planted between 15-20 feet from exposed exterior walls and windows.

Customers have not previously received trees from the program.

Call Arizona 811 to find out where existing underground lines are located.

