PHOENIX — One man is dead after crashing his car into a pole in downtown Phoenix on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

Phoenix police responded to a single-car collision in the area of Van Buren Street and 16th Avenue at about 1:18 p.m. The car was found lying upside-down on its roof.

After Phoenix fire personnel arrived, they took 38-year-old Jesus Tapia-Serrano to a nearby hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

Detectives, who took over the case at this point, learned Tapia-Serrano had driven into oncoming traffic while heading west on Van Buren Street. Evidence suggested he “lost control” of the vehicle before slamming into a pole on the south end of the street.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other information is known at this time.

Follow @pwmoses11

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.