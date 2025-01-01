Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead in downtown Phoenix crash, detectives investigating factors involved

Jan 1, 2025, 7:55 PM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — One man is dead after crashing his car into a pole in downtown Phoenix on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

Phoenix police responded to a single-car collision in the area of Van Buren Street and 16th Avenue at about 1:18 p.m. The car was found lying upside-down on its roof.

After Phoenix fire personnel arrived, they took 38-year-old Jesus Tapia-Serrano to a nearby hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

Detectives, who took over the case at this point, learned Tapia-Serrano had driven into oncoming traffic while heading west on Van Buren Street. Evidence suggested he “lost control” of the vehicle before slamming into a pole on the south end of the street.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other information is known at this time.

