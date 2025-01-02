Close
Mesa Banner hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2025 only 18 minutes into new year

Jan 2, 2025, 4:45 AM | Updated: 6:13 am

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — The new year was quick to produce new life at a Mesa hospital, as Banner Desert Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2025 before most stopped lighting off fireworks.

At 12:18 a.m., Jose Leobardo Alvarado Ramos got his first glimpse of the world and officially became the little brother to another waiting at home.

Not only was the 6-pound, 6-ounce child the first newborn at the Valley hospital but it doubled as the first for a Banner facility.

NY baby Jose Leobardo NY baby Jose Leobardo 2

“Welcoming a baby into the world is always a privilege, but to do so as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day fills us all with immense joy and hope,” Barbara Edwards, nurse director at Banner Desert, said in a press release. “We are honored to be part of such a memorable experience for this family.”

Patricia and Pedro Ramos, Jose’s parents, said they were “very blessed” to receive care and support from the Banner Desert team.

How does Mesa baby’s name stack up with most popular in 2024?

The first Banner baby of 2025, Jose, was given the 36th-most popular boy name in Arizona last year. There were 1,731 males named Jose in the state in 2024, according to Arizona Department of Health Services.

Liam took home the top honors for the 11th consecutive year when 2024 was officially made history.

Last year’s top-10 favorites were rounded out by Noah, Mateo, Oliver, Santiago, Sebastian, Elijah, Julian, Theodore and Ezra.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

