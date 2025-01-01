PHOENIX — Nine Valley Metro light rail stations will be closed in Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday as testing continues for a new extension from Central Avenue to Baseline Road.

Valley Metro buses will be available at these Phoenix stations every 20 minutes to accommodate riders during this time, transporting to functional light rail stations up or down the service line.

Which Phoenix Valley Metro stations will be affected?

The following stations, listed from west to east, will be closed for testing from Saturday at 3:30 a.m. (start of service) to Monday at 12:59 a.m. (end of service):

Van Buren Street/1st Avenue

Van Buren Street/Central Avenue

Jefferson Street/1st Avenue

Washington Street/Central Avenue

3rd Street/Jefferson Street

3rd Street/Washington Street

12th Street/Jefferson Street and 12th Street/Washington Street

24th Street/Jefferson Street and 24th Street/Washington Street

38th Street/Washington Street

How will this impact eastbound Valley Metro riders?

Eastbound riders coming from Metro Parkway must exit the light rail at Roosevelt Street/Central Avenue.

They then can board buses at any of the following eastbound stops, which will return them to the light rail at 44th Street/Washington Street:

Van Buren Street/1st Avenue

Jefferson Street/1st Avenue

3rd Street/Jefferson Street

12th Street/Jefferson Street

24th Street/Jefferson Street

38th Street/Jefferson Street

From there, riders can reach all remaining eastern destinations to Gilbert Road/Main Street.

How will this impact westbound Valley Metro riders?

Westbound riders coming from Gilbert Road/Main Street must exit the light rail at 44th Street/Washington Street.

They then can board buses at any of the following westbound stops, which will return them to the light rail at Roosevelt Street/Central Avenues:

38th Street/Washington Street

24th Street/Washington Street

12th Street/Washington Street

3rd Street/Washington Street

Washington Street/Central Avenue

Van Buren Street/Central Avenue

Riders can then reach all remaining western destinations to Metro Parkway.

What is the Valley Metro light rail project?

The South Central Extension/Downtown Hub project, which will extend the rail by 5.5 miles along Central Avenue to Baseline Road, is at “95% completion,” according to a press release. It will add eight new stations and two park-and-rides, which are stations with connecting parking spaces.

The extension work, that begins at McKinley Street between 1st and Central avenues, will provide direct access to landmarks like St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and Nina Mason Pulliam Rio Salado Audubon Center.

Valley Metro received funding via Transportation 2050, a 2015 Phoenix voter-approved investment that will address “citywide street and transit improvement.” By its end in 2050, the Valley Metro light rail will have gained an estimated 42 miles.

The newest batch of downtown Phoenix extensions are set to be operational in mid 2025.

In June, the East Valley received its own upgrade, as the Valley Metro Rio East-Dobson Streetcar Extension was given $16 million to double its track (by 4.35 miles), merging the Tempe Streetcar line on Rio Salado Parkway to the light rail at Dobson Road and Main Street in Mesa.

Follow @pwmoses11

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.