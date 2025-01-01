PHOENIX — It’s game over for a Gilbert arcade that blended classic gaming with modern technology, according to a company news release from last week.

Level 1 Arcade Bar near Gilbert and Elliot Roads is set to close on Jan. 18.

The arcade bar near Gilbert and Eliot Roads has been inviting players and drinkers to spend time enjoying its 80s skateboard theme for the past five years after its December 2019 opening.

Why is Level 1 Arcade Bar in Gilbert closing?

A Facebook post from the owners cited an ending lease as the reason for the arcade’s upcoming closure.

However, they plan to revive Level 1 Arcade Bar in Gilbert — just at a different location.

Further details were not released.

However, an announcement about the future Gilbert location will come “soon,” according to the news release.

