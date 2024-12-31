Police investigating a fatal afternoon shooting near Phoenix resort
Dec 31, 2024, 8:00 PM
PHOENIX — Investigators are trying to determine what led up to a fatal shooting near a Phoenix resort last week.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of 8800 S. Pointe Parkway East around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
The address corresponds with a parking lot at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Ahwatukee.
What did police find at scene of fatal shooting?
Officers learned that multiple shots had been fired, with 26-year-old Khamari Hodges sustaining at least one gunshot wound.
Hodges was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix Fire Department personnel.
A woman was also found in the area with injuries that weren’t caused by gunfire. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
No other details about the case were made available.
The investigation is ongoing.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.