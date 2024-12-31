PHOENIX — Investigators are trying to determine what led up to a fatal shooting near a Phoenix resort last week.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of 8800 S. Pointe Parkway East around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The address corresponds with a parking lot at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Ahwatukee.

What did police find at scene of fatal shooting?

Officers learned that multiple shots had been fired, with 26-year-old Khamari Hodges sustaining at least one gunshot wound.

Hodges was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix Fire Department personnel.

A woman was also found in the area with injuries that weren’t caused by gunfire. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other details about the case were made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

