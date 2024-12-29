SCOTTSDALE – If pickleball wasn’t growing fast enough in the Valley, the sport is about to hit a new level – by over 180,000 square feet.

PURE Pickleball & Padel, which will begin construction in Scottsdale in 2025, is expected to be a game-changer. With 50 state-of-the-art courts and top-line amenities, the facility is poised to become a hub for pickleball enthusiasts across Arizona and beyond.

The massive investment aims to take advantage of the sport’s growth across the nation, with nearly 19% of U.S. adults – over 800,000 people – playing the sport last year. According to the Association of Pickleball Players, the majority of players (70%) are between the ages of 18 and 44.

The site will also house USA Pickleball, the national governing body of the sport.

A 2023 study by the Trust for Public Land, a pro-parks non-profit, ranked the Phoenix area just 56th when it came to access to public pickleball courts per capita. Private facilities, however, are booming and can be found throughout the Valley.

Scottsdale, with its diverse population of residents from families to Arizona State students, will cater to the growing demographic that has captivated the state. And for many people like KC Whitaker, a Scottsdale resident and avid pickleball player, pickleball is about more than just a game – it’s a lifestyle.

“I was a basketball player,” Whitaker said. “(COVID-19) kind of killed that. My best friend (and I), we turned the basketball court into a pickleball court, and I started playing ever since.”

The passion for the game fueled PURE Pickleball & Padel co-founders to meet the state’s growing demand, with overcrowded courts and long wait times. To help provide a solution, co-founders Kevin J. Berk and Brett Warner, in partnership with Caliber Co., a private equity real estate firm, are developing a facility unlike any other in the country and plan to open in 2026.

Family inspiration

Berk’s love for pickleball was inspired by family and sparked the idea for PURE Pickleball & Padel, but before the facility became a thought, his mom took him and his brother to play a pickleball game with her and her friends.

Berk and his brother lost the match – by a lot – and left with their heads low. He said they wanted to learn pickleball and train in the sport from that day forward. Now, Berk plays more pickleball than ever and continues to play with his family.

After finding a partner in Caliber, Berk and Warner started to plan. The next step involved finding a location, and the location off of Loop 101 North was a “no-brainer” between Topgolf Scottsdale and OdySea Aquarium.

“Scottsdale, Arizona, has got the best player community for the whole sport (compared to) anywhere else in the country,” Warner said. “This is where you’ve got players all year long, 100-plus degree heat, they’re here at sunrise, they’re here after sunset. If something like this doesn’t work in Scottsdale, it’s not going to work anywhere.”

Added Berk, “You could not put a pin on a map in a better location than right here. Right off the 101. We are 15 minutes from the airport. We are 20 minutes from 3.3 million residents in Phoenix Metro.”

In a city that lives off sports entertainment and tourism, especially with the overwhelming excitement for the WM Phoenix Open each February, PURE adds another sporting venue for the booming sports town.

“If we can pull off something similar to (the WM Phoenix Open) for the sport of pickleball where it’s sports, entertainment and it’s participation, this is just the perfect time, perfect sport, perfect location,” Warner said.

A new standard

The extensive project highlights a level of investment in the sport of pickleball never seen before, especially in Arizona, where access can be limited and many players have extended wait times even to touch the court.

“It’s funny, when I first started playing, you could just walk out and get a court,” Whitaker said. “It really wasn’t a problem, and now, especially in season, I mean, there’s a good amount of wait that comes along with that. So, any new facilities or anything like that opening up is going to be a real benefit to everybody because there’s more courts to play on.”

PURE Pickleball & Padel mapped out plenty of courts for players such as Whitaker. With 48 pickleball courts and two padel courts, the facility can house any player or team for various occasions.

If four people are playing on PURE’s 50 courts, 200 people can play simultaneously. However, there are more opportunities for players off the court as well, with after-school classes, campus clinics and additional sports clubs.

Ensuring the venue accommodates players of all skill levels is of the utmost importance to Berk and Warner as they hope to make PURE a community-based atmosphere. While memberships will be offered to players – along with member-designated courts – there will also be opportunities for lessons.

PURE Pickleball & Padel’s vision for extensive playing opportunities extends beyond what’s included inside. The co-founders and Caliber envision programming the parking lot into a rollout court system. It will contain 12 additional courts, a 5,000-person championship court and a 1,200-person grandstand.

“The vision for PURE is to find a way to connect the whole community around pickleball and to be able to bring people in who have never played. So, all ages, all skill levels,” Warner said.

Engaging future generations

Due to the lack of accessibility for public courts, the co-founders also recognized the critical need for pickleball training in Scottsdale to satisfy their aim to attract a new generation of players and continue growing the sport.

PURE Pickleball & Padel seeks to reach potential players while maintaining the sport’s legacy by implementing needed junior programs.

“This sport was invented by three families to play over the course of a summer with multiple generations; kids, parents, grandparents,” Warner said. “But this is a sport when kids have a chance to play, they’re going to think it was invented for them – in many ways it was – and I feel like as the sport gets younger, it’s just one where everybody brings that next level of energy to the game.”

The co-founders plan to engage the younger generation in pickleball by partnering with local schools for field trips, but it doesn’t stop there. The facility will offer childcare and after-school programs for homework and tutoring to aid parents and further engage children. In addition, adults will have the opportunity to enjoy multiple event spaces for business or community engagements, plus a rooftop bar.

Brent Weston started playing pickleball two years ago and has seen immense growth for all ages in that period. He has enjoyed playing the sport with all ages and built connections with them.

“So some of my best friends are 65 and retired now at this point in life, and I’m only 40,” Weston said. “So at that point, you kind of see a whole new crop of athletes come out and enjoy the game. It’s a great sport for them.”

While players can enjoy pickleball with their current friends, it also provides a great opportunity to socialize. Berk and Warner noticed this immediately, proving why all of their amenities are just as important as the courts at PURE Pickleball & Padel’s.

Keeping players engaged with the sport and providing a space to connect with new people and find lifelong friendships will just add to the amount of community involvement a new facility will bring to Scottsdale.

“Start playing pickleball now,” Warner said. “This is one where you’re going to be able to play every day. You’re going to be able to play and meet new friends. You’re going to be able to play with your business partners. Start playing now.”

The idea of a friendly environment and meeting people who share the same passion and competitive nature for the sport are qualities that keep players like Weston and Whitaker playing pickleball, and a new facility like PURE will only increase those opportunities.

“Definitely the social aspect of it,” Weston said when asked what he enjoys most about the sport. “I’ve been (in Scottsdale) for three weeks now, this is my last week, but I’ve met lifelong friends within that timeframe.”

Added Whitaker, “(The people are) very friendly. That was one thing I really liked about it. You can just show up at a court like (Cholla Park) and start playing.

“You get welcomed in very easily by the community, and you start playing. You meet new friends. I have a ton of new friends ever since I’ve been playing pickleball, yet I can compete. It’s a sport, so I can compete.”

Ready for 2026

Creating a space for safe and fun competition is difficult at public facilities due to the wear and tear of weather, especially given Arizona’s desert climate. However, with an immense indoor space, Berk and Warner, in collaboration with Caliber, plan to make the courts safe and tournament-level play for all athletes.

Each court will have a cushioned surface underneath the playing level to minimize wear and tear injuries, broadcast-level lighting to avoid shadows, cameras to record matches and areas for spectating. Even more from bone and joint protection, the facility will have an emphasis on healthy eating.

“Everything is going to uniform, and it’s going to be built with the player experience at the center of the universe,” Berk said.

Weston plans to fly back to Scottsdale when PURE opens, while Whitaker hopes to be among the first to step onto the courts on opening day. The reasons behind their anticipation are no secret.

With its expansive offerings, cutting-edge design, and focus on community, PURE Pickleball & Padel promises to revolutionize how the sport is played and enjoyed in a new chapter in the sport’s growth in the Valley.

“You just need to show up, bring a paddle, and you’ll make a ton of friends,” Warner said with a smile. “We can’t wait to welcome you in 2026.”

