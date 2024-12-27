PHOENIX — Celebrity chef Richard Blais is set to debut his latest restaurant concept at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort.

Tiki Taka will start serving creative tapas-style dishes inspired by Japanese and Spanish cultures on Jan. 7.

The restaurant, which has room for 138 guests, is taking reservations now through OpenTable. The resort is located at 7500 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, just east of Scottsdale Road.

What’s on the menu at Tiki Taka?

The Tiki Taka menu features sushi options along with a variety of small plates meant for sharing, such as hamachi pizza, beef bacon-wrapped dates and chorizo gyoza.

The cocktail list consists of classic drinks with a twist to complement the food, including the Osaka sour and ube espresso martini.

Wimberly Interiors designed the look of Tiki Taka, taking inspiration from Spanish landmarks and casual Japanese bars known as izakayas, with long communal tables as well as booths.

The restaurant has space for 30 guests inside and 108 seats for outdoor dining.

Who is chef Richard Blais?

Blais has partnered with Grand Hyatt Scottsdale on all of its food and beverage concepts, including La Zozzona, which debuted in November.

He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, with training that includes stints at Michelin-starred restaurants The French Laundry in northern California and Daniel in New York City.

Blais currently stars alongside Gordon Ramsay on the Fox cooking show “Next Level Chef.” He also won the inaugural all-star season of Bravo’s “Top Chef” show and is the author of three cookbooks.

His culinary consulting group Trail Blais has designed and launched several restaurants across the country.

