Gold coin worth over $1,300 dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettle in Phoenix

Dec 26, 2024, 6:30 PM

A half-ounce gold American Eagle coin worth over $1,300 was donated at the Salvation Army's Ray & J...

A half-ounce gold American Eagle coin worth over $1,300 was donated at the Salvation Army's Ray & Joan Kroc Center location in Phoenix. (Salvation Army Photo)

(Salvation Army Photo)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A half-ounce gold American Eagle coin worth over $1,300 was donated at the Salvation Army’s Ray & Joan Kroc Center location in Phoenix.

A note was included with the coin, saying, “May this gold help the people in need during the Christmas season. Bless you all.”

The face value of the coin is $25, but after the Kroc Center had it appraised, it sold for $1,310.

“We witness extraordinary acts of kindness and giving year-round, and this incredible donation is certainly no exception,” said Captain Dustin Rowe, Kroc Center corps officer. “We want to thank this generous donor from the bottom of our hearts.”

Although a Good Samaritan made a very generous donation, the Kroc Center’s Red Kettle donations are down 18% compared to this time last year.

Through Tax Day 2025, donations to the Salvation Army can directly reduce an Arizona tax bill, dollar-for-dollar, through a state tax credit. The maximum QCO credit donation is $470 for taxpayers filing as “single,” “head of household,” or “married filing separately,” and $938 for those filing as “married filing jointly.”

There are always opportunities to support The Salvation Army year-round. You can find more information here.

About the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helped over 380,000 Arizonans last year in a variety of ways.

It provided food for the hungry, shelter and clothing for the homeless, rent and utilities assistance, disaster relief, respite from extreme weather conditions, senior activity and outreach, adult rehabilitation, opportunities for under-resourced children, holiday assistance and emotional and spiritual support.

Around 84 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army nationwide is directed straight to funding essential programs that support individuals and communities facing the greatest need.

