Here’s where you can dispose of your live Christmas trees across metro Phoenix

Dec 27, 2024, 4:30 AM | Updated: 2:02 pm

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Now that Santa has made his rounds and all the gifts have been unwrapped, it’s time to think about how to dispose of those live Christmas trees.

Fortunately, many cities across metro Phoenix offer their communities a variety of free disposal methods.

Residents should check with their local garbage services to find out if they can leave their Christmas trees out during bulk trash pickups.

In addition, many cities operate drop-off locations that residents can use if pickup options are unavailable or inconvenient.

Trees should be stripped of all lights and decorations and left unbagged when left for pickup or taken to a designated drop-off location.

Where to drop off live Christmas trees

Here’s a list of drop-off sites for live Christmas trees across metro Phoenix (click links for details):

Apache Junction: Dec. 27-Jan. 31 at Apache Junction Animal Control and Prospector Park.

Buckeye: Jan. 4 and Jan. 11 at the Buckeye Park n Ride and Fire Stations 701, 702, 704 and 705.

Chandler: Dec. 26-Jan. 17. Residents can leave cut Christmas trees out for pickup during their scheduled recycling collection days or visit one of 11 drop-off locations.

El Mirage: Jan. 6 for curbside disposal or Jan. 2-7 at the El Mirage Public Works facility.

Fountain Hills: Jan. 4 and Jan. 11. Residents primarily in the 85268 ZIP code can schedule a pickup from the Fountain Hills Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Gilbert: Dec. 25-Jan. 14 at Gilbert Regional Park and Freestone Park and Dec. 26-Jan. 7 at Sunbelt Rentals.

Glendale: Dec. 26-Jan. 4 at Fire Station 156, Heroes Regional Park Library and five municipal parks.

Goodyear: Dec. 25-28, Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 2-4 at Sunbelt Rentals.

Litchfield Park: Dec. 27-Jan. 13 on the east side of Litchfield Park City Hall.

Mesa: Dec. 26-Jan. 20 at five drop-off locations, including Dobson Ranch Library and Fitch Park.

Peoria: Dec. 26-Jan. 2 at seven locations, including Peoria Sports Complex and Sunrise Mountain Library.

Phoenix: Dec. 26-Jan. 7 at 14 municipal parks or either of the city’s two transfer stations.

Pinal County: Dec. 30-Jan. 31, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Waste Tire Facility in Florence and San Tan Maintenance Yard in San Tan Valley.

Queen Creek: Dec. 26-Jan. 7 just north of the Field Operations Facility at 19715 S. 220th St.

Scottsdale: Dec. 27-Jan. 10 at the Scottsdale Sports Complex and six municipal parks.

Surprise: Dec. 26-Jan. 12 at the Surprise Recreation Campus and three city parks.

Tempe: Dec. 26-Jan. 30 at 1001 N. Rio Road, with access at the intersection of Hardy Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

Tolleson: Jan. 2-17, Mondays-Fridays, at the Field Operations Yard, 9601 W. Jefferson St.

