Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

President-elect Donald Trump focuses on border control during speech in Phoenix

Dec 22, 2024, 2:11 PM | Updated: 3:19 pm

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ri...

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — President-elect Donald Trump laid out his plans for border control during his speech at Turning Point’s AmericaFest event in Phoenix on Sunday. 

In his first visit since winning the Nov. 5 general election, Trump focused on his goal to control the border and limit illegal immigration during his speech at the Phoenix Convention Center.

We’re gonna finally build up our country, defend our border and protect our citizens,” Trump said.

RELATED STORIES

During his near 80-minute speech, Trump said he will sign a executive order to deport criminal illegals and remove violent gangs from the country when he is sworn in as the 47th president of the U.S. on Jan. 20.

“Jan. 20 will truly be liberation day in America,” Trump said.

Trump, who got an electorate victory in Arizona during the election, thanked those in attendance for his win in the state that helped propel him to his victory in the general election.

During his speech, Trump called on for Canada and Mexico to help with border control and his goal to deal with the Fentanyl crisis in the United States.

“We’re gonna do a very big advertisement campaign to show how bad drugs are for you,” Trump said. “We’re gonna show what the drugs are doing to you.”

Trump also expressed his goal to help resolve the Russia-Ukraine war and that Russia President Vladimir Putin wants to speak with him when he is sworn in on Jan. 20.

“That war would have never happened if I was president,” Trump said.

Senator Ted Cruz speaks on stage at AmericaFest

Trump was joined on stage by the Texas senator Ted Cruz for a brief speech that expressed his support for Trump as well as his goals when he is in office.

“We’re gonna bring back jobs, lower prices, protect American families and put criminals in jail,” Cruz said.  “We’re gonna keep our kids safe and we’re gonna end foreign wars with victory.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man died after falling through the ice of Woods Canyon Lake in northern Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Man dies after falling through the ice on northern Arizona lake

A man died after falling through the ice on a northern Arizona lake over the weekend, authorities said.

60 minutes ago

Christmas weather Phoenix forecast...

Kevin Stone

Holiday chill: Santa bringing cooler temperatures to metro Phoenix this week

Christmas weather will be neither white nor wet in metro Phoenix, but you’re in luck if your wish list includes cooler temperatures.

2 hours ago

arizona governor donald trump endorses karrin taylor robson...

Kevin Stone

Donald Trump makes early endorsement in 2026 race for Arizona governor

He hasn’t been sworn back in yet, but President-elect Donald Trump didn’t bother waiting to shake up the next big election in Arizona.

3 hours ago

Phoenix pedestrian died after being hit by 2 vehicles...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles on Phoenix street

Ricardo Arambula, 38, a Phoenix pedestrian, died after being hit by two vehicles near Seventh Street and Beardsley Road, authorities said.

4 hours ago

affordable housing project...

Serena O'Sullivan

Affordable Glendale housing community that turns shipping containers into homes under construction

Construction of a new affordable housing project in Glendale is underway. Family Promise of Greater Phoenix has high hopes for Legacy Village.

8 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

President-elect Donald Trump focuses on border control during speech in Phoenix