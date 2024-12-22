PHOENIX — President-elect Donald Trump laid out his plans for border control during his speech at Turning Point’s AmericaFest event in Phoenix on Sunday.

In his first visit since winning the Nov. 5 general election, Trump focused on his goal to control the border and limit illegal immigration during his speech at the Phoenix Convention Center.

“We’re gonna finally build up our country, defend our border and protect our citizens,” Trump said.

During his near 80-minute speech, Trump said he will sign a executive order to deport criminal illegals and remove violent gangs from the country when he is sworn in as the 47th president of the U.S. on Jan. 20.

“Jan. 20 will truly be liberation day in America,” Trump said.

Trump, who got an electorate victory in Arizona during the election, thanked those in attendance for his win in the state that helped propel him to his victory in the general election.

During his speech, Trump called on for Canada and Mexico to help with border control and his goal to deal with the Fentanyl crisis in the United States.

“We’re gonna do a very big advertisement campaign to show how bad drugs are for you,” Trump said. “We’re gonna show what the drugs are doing to you.”

Trump also expressed his goal to help resolve the Russia-Ukraine war and that Russia President Vladimir Putin wants to speak with him when he is sworn in on Jan. 20.

“That war would have never happened if I was president,” Trump said.

Senator Ted Cruz speaks on stage at AmericaFest

Trump was joined on stage by the Texas senator Ted Cruz for a brief speech that expressed his support for Trump as well as his goals when he is in office.

“We’re gonna bring back jobs, lower prices, protect American families and put criminals in jail,” Cruz said. “We’re gonna keep our kids safe and we’re gonna end foreign wars with victory.”

