Chandler approves public housing development project

PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council has approved on an agreement with Brinshore Development that will redevelop a 50-year-old existing property, according to a press release.

The eight-acre property, located on Hamilton Street and Commonwealth Avenue, will be rebranded to the The Haven on Hamilton. The project is set to begin in 2026 with completion expected by 2028, according to the release.

The Haven on Hamilton will feature 250 houses consisting of a mix of one to five bedroom units. The new property will also include a park area, a community center, community rooms, a gym, gathering spaces and a Head Start classroom.

Ninety of the 250 houses will be reserved for families who were living at the existing site. Seniors, persons with disabilities and veterans will be given first priority to live at the new site.

As part of the project, 90 families will be relocated into the completed Villas on McQueen site.

