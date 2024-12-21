Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler approves public housing development project

Dec 21, 2024, 9:00 PM

The Chandler City Council has approved on an agreement with Brinshore Development that will redevel...

The Chandler City Council has approved on an agreement with Brinshore Development that will redevelop a 50-year-old existing property. (City of Chandler photo)

(City of Chandler photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council has approved on an agreement with Brinshore Development that will redevelop a 50-year-old existing property, according to a press release.

The eight-acre property, located on Hamilton Street and Commonwealth Avenue, will be rebranded to the The Haven on Hamilton. The project is set to begin in 2026 with completion expected by 2028, according to the release.

RELATED STORIES

The Haven on Hamilton will feature 250 houses consisting of a mix of one to five bedroom units. The new property will also include a park area, a community center, community rooms, a gym, gathering spaces and a Head Start classroom.

Ninety of the 250 houses will be reserved for families who were living at the existing site. Seniors, persons with disabilities and veterans will be given first priority to live at the new site.

As part of the project, 90 families will be relocated into the completed Villas on McQueen site.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man died after falling through the ice of Woods Canyon Lake in northern Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Man dies after falling through the ice on northern Arizona lake

A man died after falling through the ice on a northern Arizona lake over the weekend, authorities said.

4 minutes ago

Christmas weather Phoenix forecast...

Kevin Stone

Holiday chill: Santa bringing cooler temperatures to metro Phoenix this week

Christmas weather will be neither white nor wet in metro Phoenix, but you’re in luck if your wish list includes cooler temperatures.

1 hour ago

arizona governor donald trump endorses karrin taylor robson...

Kevin Stone

Donald Trump makes early endorsement in 2026 race for Arizona governor

He hasn’t been sworn back in yet, but President-elect Donald Trump didn’t bother waiting to shake up the next big election in Arizona.

2 hours ago

Phoenix pedestrian died after being hit by 2 vehicles...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles on Phoenix street

Ricardo Arambula, 38, a Phoenix pedestrian, died after being hit by two vehicles near Seventh Street and Beardsley Road, authorities said.

3 hours ago

affordable housing project...

Serena O'Sullivan

Affordable Glendale housing community that turns shipping containers into homes under construction

Construction of a new affordable housing project in Glendale is underway. Family Promise of Greater Phoenix has high hopes for Legacy Village.

7 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

Chandler approves public housing development project