Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Survey provides insight into public perception of Phoenix Police Department

Dec 6, 2024, 5:00 AM

Phoenix police department public perception survey...

A recent survey found that 49% of Phoenix residents are satisfied with the police department's performance. (Phoenix Police Department)

(Phoenix Police Department)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A recent independent survey delved into the public perception of how well the Phoenix Police Department performs its duties.

Phoenix was one of six major U.S. cities where a CrimeChannel.org pollster asked residents what they thought about their police departments in November. The website is a repository of crime issue survey data funded by Evan F. Trestman Philanthropies.

“The idea of the survey is to provide a sense of what public perceptions are about crime and about the police department,” Ron Faucheux, who conducted the poll, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday after the findings were released. “And hopefully that will help enlighten the public and public officials in terms of how to deal with the issues in the future.”

A representative sample of 800 Phoenix adults participated in the survey through a mix of online and live telephone interviews. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.46%.

RELATED STORIES

How satisfied are residents with Phoenix Police Department?

According to the findings, 49% of Phoenix residents are very or somewhat satisfied with the police department overall. Meanwhile, 24% said they are very or somewhat unsatisfied and 24% were neutral.

The satisfaction level varied widely across racial lines, with 58% of white residents, 46% of Black residents and 39% of Hispanic residents saying they are very or somewhat satisfied.

Less than a quarter of residents overall, 22%, said they though the Phoenix Police Department is doing a worse job now than it did a few years ago. The largest bloc of respondents, 46%, said the department is doing about the same, with 32% saying it was better and 1% saying they didn’t know.

Public perception of police improves closer to home

One trend seen in the poll results is that residents generally feel better about public safety in their own neighborhoods than in the city as a whole.

For example, 53% of residents said they were very or somewhat satisfied with police performance in their neighborhoods, 4 percentage points higher than the overall satisfaction level.

And while 62% said they consider Phoenix a fairly or very safe city, that figure was 72% for their own neighborhoods.

“The survey shows that fear of crime, in particular, has a big impact on how people live their lives,” Faucheux.

How does Phoenix satisfaction level compare to other major cities?

The questions were the same for each of the six cities surveyed by CrimeChannel.org. Houston residents had the highest overall satisfaction level at 54%, 1 point ahead Los Angeles. Chicago and New York matched Phoenix at 49%, while Philadelphia was a tick behind at 48%.

Because of the nature of the polling, none of the questions were directly related to the U.S. Department of Justice’s yearslong investigation into the Phoenix Police Department that found patterns of egregious civil rights violations.

A DOJ report issued in June commended the department’s ongoing reform efforts under interim Chief Michael Sullivan but said more needs to be done.

Sullivan declined a request from KTAR News to respond to the survey results.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz McNair contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Whatameal featuring burger, fries and burger at Whataburger...

Payne Moses

Whataburger opening 1st location in West Valley suburb of Tolleson

Whataburger, the Texas burger chain, is set to open its first franchise location in Tolleson on Monday.

1 hour ago

ADOT is continuing to explore the possibility of a passenger rail service between the Phoenix and T...

David Veenstra

ADOT leadership group formed to guide study of Phoenix-Tucson passenger rail service

ADOT is continuing to explore the possibility of a passenger rail service between the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.

2 hours ago

The US 93 highway near State Route 71 has closed in both directions due to a crash. (ADOT photo)...

Bailey Leasure

US 93 near State Route 71 closed due to crash

The US 93 highway near State Route 71 has closed in both directions due to a crash.

3 hours ago

Front of Earnhardt Auto Centers in Queen Creek...

KTAR.com

Earnhardt to open Queen Creek location on Monday, original franchise owner’s birthday

Earnhardt Auto Centers will be celebrating the grand opening of a Queen Creek location and what would have been the 94th birthday of franchise founder, Tex Earnhardt, on Monday.

5 hours ago

Substance of Stars Stellar view. (Evolve photo)...

Bailey Leasure

Heard Museum receives $2.5 million for Native American engagement

The Heard Museum in Phoenix was granted $2.5 million that will be used to showcase and inform visitors about Native American religions.

8 hours ago

The Feed My Starving Children charity has moved from Mesa into a new facility in Tempe after com...

David Veenstra

Feed My Starving Children charity relocates from Mesa to Tempe

The Feed My Starving Children charity has moved from Mesa into a new facility in Tempe after completing a new lease agreement.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Survey provides insight into public perception of Phoenix Police Department