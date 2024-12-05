Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation launches $20 million campaign to help students in need

Dec 5, 2024, 5:45 AM | Updated: 10:11 am

Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation announced a three-year, $20 million campaign to provide stud...

Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation announced a three-year, $20 million campaign to provide students in need with scholarships and access to higher education. (Photo by Pixabay)

(Photo by Pixabay)

Roxanne De La Rosa's Profile Picture

BY ROXANNE DE LA ROSA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation (MCCF) announced a three-year, $20 million campaign to provide students in need with scholarships and access to higher education.

MCCF collaborated with Maricopa Community Colleges District (MCCD) to launch the EmpowerED for Student Success initiative, which was started to bridge the gap and provide students from lower income backgrounds with more opportunities.

The funds will go towards 10 individual college initiatives, in particular scholarships for the schools’ bachelor’s degree programs, provide basic needs resources, workforce development and other current programs.

“As an open-access institution, we are committed to ensuring higher education is affordable and accessible to any student that chooses our colleges as their learning community,” Steven R. Gonzales, MCCD’s chancellor, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“The ability to pay for expenses outside of tuition is often the most challenging for many of our students. This campaign will not only meet students’ educational and financial needs but also address the critical workforce shortage by preparing them to be job ready.”

AT&T announced Thursday it was contributing $70,000 to the campaign.

Why did Maricopa Community College Foundation create the campaign?

Arizona is facing a shortage of qualified skilled workers and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics there are nearly 180,000 vacant jobs across the state. It’s projected that by 2031 the number of well-paid jobs in the U.S. will grow 21% from about 73 million to 88 million.

MCCD and MCCF’s goal is to create a pipeline of skilled workers to fill these roles.

“The EmpowerED campaign is different from our established fundraising initiatives because it’s unique in its timing. Today, students face challenges very different from what we witnessed a decade ago. This campaign helps our students cross the finish line, and that goal is vital because many of our students stay within our local communities. Earning a certificate or degree is the first step in their journey to help build the community we all want to live in,” MCCF President and CEO, Brian Spicker said in a press release.

At a national level community colleges enroll around 41% of all undergraduates but receive less financial support compared to four-year colleges and universities. In 2023, just 1.5% of the $58 billion in donations to higher education went to community colleges.

MCCF raised $9.3 million in donations from industry, foundation, community, education and municipal partners.

“We are going to be successful no matter what. Whether we reach our goal or exceed it, each dollar represents one additional student we have the power to impact. The question isn’t just how can I donate? But will you join us in making education accessible for everyone?” Gonzales said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Whatameal featuring burger, fries and burger at Whataburger...

Payne Moses

Whataburger opening 1st location in West Valley suburb of Tolleson

Whataburger, the Texas burger chain, is set to open its first franchise location in Tolleson on Monday.

46 minutes ago

ADOT is continuing to explore the possibility of a passenger rail service between the Phoenix and T...

David Veenstra

ADOT leadership group formed to guide study of Phoenix-Tucson passenger rail service

ADOT is continuing to explore the possibility of a passenger rail service between the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.

2 hours ago

The US 93 highway near State Route 71 has closed in both directions due to a crash. (ADOT photo)...

Bailey Leasure

US 93 near State Route 71 closed due to crash

The US 93 highway near State Route 71 has closed in both directions due to a crash.

3 hours ago

Front of Earnhardt Auto Centers in Queen Creek...

KTAR.com

Earnhardt to open Queen Creek location on Monday, original franchise owner’s birthday

Earnhardt Auto Centers will be celebrating the grand opening of a Queen Creek location and what would have been the 94th birthday of franchise founder, Tex Earnhardt, on Monday.

5 hours ago

Substance of Stars Stellar view. (Evolve photo)...

Bailey Leasure

Heard Museum receives $2.5 million for Native American engagement

The Heard Museum in Phoenix was granted $2.5 million that will be used to showcase and inform visitors about Native American religions.

7 hours ago

The Feed My Starving Children charity has moved from Mesa into a new facility in Tempe after com...

David Veenstra

Feed My Starving Children charity relocates from Mesa to Tempe

The Feed My Starving Children charity has moved from Mesa into a new facility in Tempe after completing a new lease agreement.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation launches $20 million campaign to help students in need