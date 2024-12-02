Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 people from out of state charged with defrauding Arizona school voucher program

Dec 2, 2024, 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:09 am

Two people from out of state have been charged with defrauding the Arizona school voucher program....

Two people from out of state have been charged with defrauding the Arizona school voucher program. (Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Two people from out of state have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the Arizona school voucher program of over $100,000, authorities announced Monday.

Johnny Lee Bowers and Ashley Meredith Hewitt, aka Ashley Hopkins, are accused of submitting Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) applications for 50 children, 43 of whom do not exist, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

The applications were made with fraudulent documents such as birth certificates, utility bills and lease agreements. Bowers and Hewitt allegedly submitted them under their own names as well as under the names of made-up “ghost” parents, prosecutors said.

Bowers and Hewitt were indicted last month on one count each of conspiracy and fraudulent schemes/artifices and 60 counts of forgery.

RELATED STORIES

Prosecutors said the pair received about $110,000 from the ESA program and spent it on personal living expenses in Colorado. They now apparently live in Utah, the AG’s Office said.

How was fraudulent ESA activity detected?

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said the Department of Education submitted the matter, and other suspected fraud cases, to the AG’s Office.

“I am pleased that prosecutions are following in the cases we sent to the Attorney General’s Office,” he said in a statement.

Horne added that he is determined to eliminate ESA fraud.

“Upon taking office, I hired an auditor who had been in the Auditor General’s Office for 15 years and who is now in charge of the ESA program, as well as an investigator. Those two positions had not existed under my predecessor,” he said.

What is the Arizona school voucher program?

The Arizona school voucher program allows families who don’t send their kids to public schools to be reimbursed for some of their educational expenses, including private school tuition and homeschooling supplies.

The program, which was created in 2011, was originally limited to schoolchildren with disabilities or who met other specific criteria. But it became universal after the Republican-led Legislature and then-Gov. Doug Ducey removed the limitations in 2022 in the name of school choice.

Opponents of the universal expansion argued that the system would largely benefit wealthy families who already were paying for private schools and hurt public schools by siphoning away money.

In August 2023, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show she worried ESAs would be susceptible to fraud due to the program’s rapid growth and lack of controls.

Recently, many parents have been complaining about how long the reimbursements take. Horne has blamed the issue on insufficient staffing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Eyes on Education presented by:

Maricopa Community Colleges

Arizona News

Two people from out of state have been charged with defrauding the Arizona school voucher program....

Kevin Stone

2 people from out of state charged with defrauding Arizona school voucher program

Two people from out of state have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the Arizona school voucher program of over $100,000.

24 minutes ago

Suspected drunk driver found with White Claw can on Nov. 23...

Serena O'Sullivan

Suspected drunk driver caught with finger stuck in White Claw can after crash in Arizona

A suspected drunk driver in Yavapai County was found with a can of White Claw stuck to his finger on Nov. 23, 2024, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for Anna Margaret Hammons on Dec. 1, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix woman with cognitive condition

Authorities issued a Silver Alert late Sunday for a missing Phoenix woman who suffers from a cognitive condition.

4 hours ago

freeway ramp fatal collision...

Kevin Stone

Man struck, killed after getting out of his vehicle on I-10 ramp in East Valley

A man was struck and killed after getting out of his vehicle on an East Valley freeway ramp early Monday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

The sunrise from the Grand Canyon's South Rim on Nov. 26, 2024....

David Veenstra

Grand Canyon National Park initiates water conservation measures

The Grand Canyon National Park began water restrictions at the South Rim after a pipeline break along the North Kaibab Trail.

6 hours ago

APS, SRP and two other Arizona utility companies are planning to join the Markets+ energy market....

Kevin Stone

APS, SRP among Arizona utility companies joining Markets+ energy market

Four major Arizona utility companies have agreed to join a new regional energy market called Markets+, including APS and SRP.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

2 people from out of state charged with defrauding Arizona school voucher program