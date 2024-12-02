Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler outdoor mall Las Tiendas Village welcomes new wave of tenants

Dec 2, 2024, 12:30 PM

Marshalls is among the newest tenants at Las Tiendas Village in Chandler....

Marshalls is among a new wave of tenants at Las Tiendas Village in Chandler. (Vestar Photo)

(Vestar Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Las Tiendas Village, a south Chandler retail center, is welcoming a new wave of tenants, including Marshalls.

Marshalls is the largest newcomer to the shopping center on the northeast corner of Alma School and Queen Creek roads. The off-price department store held its grand opening last month, joining Sprouts and HomeGoods as mall anchors.

Beauty supply store Happy Beauty, luxury lash spa Revelashons and Sit Still Kids, a hair salon for children, also recently opened at Las Tiendas Village.

Meanwhile, boutique fitness studio Body20 is set to debut in the first half of 2025.

How large is Las Tiendas Village?

Las Tiendas Village consists of more than 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space near Chandler’s Ocotillo neighborhood.

With more than 30 tenants, the outdoor mall is currently over 95% leased, according to Vestar, which operates the property.

“Las Tiendas continues to evolve into a prime shopping destination,” Harrison Cole, leasing and development manager for Vestar, said in a press release last week. “We’re thrilled to welcome these new additions and offer more retail and dining options to locals and visitors alike.”

