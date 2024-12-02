Silver Alert canceled after missing Phoenix woman found safe
Dec 2, 2024, 7:26 AM | Updated: 11:17 am
(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)
PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Monday morning after a Phoenix woman who went missing the previous night was found safe.
When the alert was issued late Sunday, 77-year-old Anna Margaret Hammons had last been seen on foot near 46th Street and Willow Avenue, south of Thunderbird Road.
She was wearing a brown jacket and gray sweatpants and carrying a brown purse.
Hammons is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
She has a medical condition which may cause her to become confused or easily lost, according to the alert.
