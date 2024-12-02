PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Monday morning after a Phoenix woman who went missing the previous night was found safe.

When the alert was issued late Sunday, 77-year-old Anna Margaret Hammons had last been seen on foot near 46th Street and Willow Avenue, south of Thunderbird Road.

She was wearing a brown jacket and gray sweatpants and carrying a brown purse.

Hammons is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

She has a medical condition which may cause her to become confused or easily lost, according to the alert.

