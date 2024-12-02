Close
Grand Canyon National Park initiates water conservation measures

Dec 2, 2024, 5:00 AM

The sunrise from the Grand Canyon's South Rim on Nov. 26, 2024. (NPS Photo/J. Baird)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon National Park began water restrictions at the South Rim after a pipeline break along the North Kaibab Trail affected the water supply.

Officials announced the mandatory water conservation methods on Tuesday.

Residents, visitors and park operations are all being encouraged to reduce their water consumption across homes, hotel rooms and campgrounds.

What are the mandatory measures at the Grand Canyon?

Reducing toilet flushing and using low water cleaning techniques, as well as turning the water off while shaving or teeth brushing teeth, are mandatory measures.

In addition, taking shorter and less frequent showers and filling the sink with water while washing dishes (to avoid running water) are mandatory.

Washing cars, boats, bikes or any outside vehicle is prohibited.

Before washing dishes, using dry food-removal methods are also necessary.

Any drips, leaks, or other losses of water must be reported to appropriate offices.

Restaurants and hotels are being asked to change their menus to use less water for food preparation and washing dishes. They will also only serve drinking water by request.

Water is not available at the Manzanita Rest Area, so hikers moving through the backcountry should bring an adequate water supply with them.

Updates on water availability in the backcountry can be found online.

