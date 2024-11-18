PHOENIX — Two people aboard a small plane survived a crash landing in a remote area north of metro Phoenix on Sunday morning, authorities said.

A Cessna 172 went down around 9:30 a.m. east of Interstate 17 near Bloody Basin Road in the Cordes Lakes area, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Cordes Lakes is about 65 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

YCSO Off Highway Vehicle Units reached the plane, which was about three-quarters of the way down a canyon, and extracted the pilot and passenger from the wreckage.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter airlifted them to a Phoenix hospital around 12:30 p.m. The patients were listed in stable condition.

The passenger indicated that the plane’s engine failed, YCSO said. A federal investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

