PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell looks likely to retain her role as county attorney as ballots continue to be counted on Wednesday.

She led Democratic challenger Tamika Wooten by 9.2% in the race for the office as of Wednesday night.

Who were candidates in Maricopa County attorney race 2024?

Mitchell was first appointed to the position in 2022, after the late Allister Adel resigned.

She was picked for her past experience when she previously served as acting Maricopa County Attorney in 2019 when Bill Montgomery was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Mitchell then won an election to serve out Adel’s remaining term, defeating Democrat Julie Gunnigle later that year.

Mitchell filed her statement of interest to seek reelection as a Republican nominee in April 2023.

Wooten is an attorney with 34 years who served as the chief city prosecutor in Glendale and has also served as a municipal judge.

What’s Rachel Mitchell done ahead of Maricopa County attorney race 2024?

During her time in office, she launched a campaign to battle organized retail crime and another to cut down on teen violence across the Valley.

She also has been an outspoken supporter of law enforcement and has spoken extensively on opioid-related issues.

“We’ve been able to address gun violence and organized retail crime,” Mitchell said in a social media post on Tuesday. “But I also want to continue to tackle juvenile violence and the fentanyl that is pouring across our border.”

“I want to continue to move the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office forward,” Mitchell said. “That requires experience and it requires leadership.”

