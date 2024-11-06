Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego cruises to reelection; 2 other Valley incumbents in trouble

Nov 6, 2024, 9:20 PM | Updated: 9:28 pm

Phoenix's Kate Gallego is among the Valley mayors up for reelection in the 2024 election....

Phoenix's Kate Gallego is among the Valley mayors up for reelection in the 2024 election. (X Photo/@KateWGallego)

(X Photo/@KateWGallego)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Kate Gallego is cruising to reelection as Phoenix’s mayor, but two incumbent Valley mayors were trailing their races as of the morning after Election Day.

Gallego had a commanding 62.3%-37.7% lead over Matt Evans as of Wednesday evening with about 455,000 votes reported, per the Maricopa County Elections Department. She declared victory on Tuesday night.

“I’m incredibly grateful that Phoenix voters have elected me to serve a final term as mayor, and I look forward to continuing to build a future that works for everyone,” Gallego said in a statement.

2 Valley mayors in danger of losing their reelection bids

Northeast Valley voters apparently aren’t as satisfied with their mayors as the ones in Phoenix.

In Fountain Hills, incumbent Ginny Dickey was trailing Gerry Friedel 54.7%-45.3% with 14,200 votes reported.

And in neighboring Scottsdale, incumbent David Ortega was trailing Lisa Borowsky 53.9%-46.1% with just over 120,000 votes reported.

Valley mayors: Mesa, Paradise Valley and Wickenburg races

Meanwhile, voters in three other Maricopa County cities had mayoral races on their ballots.

In Mesa, the state’s third most populous city, City Councilman Mark Freeman was leading former Mayor Scott Smith 52.8%-47.2% in the race to succeed term-limited Mayor John Giles.

Smith, who was the East Valley suburb’s mayor from 2008 to 2014, was the top vote-getter in the five-candidate July primary, but Freeman was only 321 voters behind him then. Freeman has been representing District 1 on the Mesa City Council since 2017.

In the wealthy Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley, Mark Stanton led Anna Thomasson 53.8%-46.2% with a little over 7,400 votes reported. The winner will succeed Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner, who didn’t seek reelection after serving three terms.

And in Wickenburg, on the northwestern edge of Maricopa County, Bobbie “BG” Bratcher had a comfortable lead of 58.1%-41.8% over Kristi Henson.

