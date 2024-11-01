Close
JIM SHARPE

AZ Political Podcast: Chuck Coughlin predicts the 2024 election in Arizona

Nov 1, 2024, 10:57 AM

BY JIM SHARPE


PHOENIX — I’m grateful that Chuck Coughlin of HighGround Inc. agreed to join me on the last edition of the AZ Political Podcast before Election Day 2024 takes place. And I’m especially grateful that he stayed on set even after I pointed out how long he’s been working in politics in Arizona.

Yes, because he’s been at it a long time but I also know Chuck has an almost unmatched breadth of knowledge of Arizona politics because I was privileged to work with him on a couple of campaigns during my time in politics. So, trust me when I say, he’s seen it all…

…or had.

Because as Chuck and I sort through the most surprise-filled election season we’ve ever lived through, we come to the conclusion that the most surprising thing about it is this: It’s been so full of surprises that nothing surprises us anymore.

We also talk about what could happen with the makeup — and messaging — of both the Republican and Democratic Parties after the election if Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins.

It’s a great way to wrap up our 2024 election coverage. But the thing I’m most proud of is that I’m actually able to get Chuck to make some predictions — something I think only happened because I promised to not use them against him after the election.

I think he believed me. And considering the number of politicians he’s worked with through the years, I’d bet Chuck can smell a lie a million miles away.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

AZ Political Podcast: Chuck Coughlin predicts the 2024 election in Arizona