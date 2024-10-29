PHOENIX – Authorities are asking the public for help as they investigate a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend in Phoenix.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 23rd and Fillmore streets around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

They found a man who was later identified as 24-year-old Isaias Ramirez suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, which is just east of Interstate 10 between Roosevelt and Van Buren streets.

Police didn’t release any other details about the fatal shooting or the ongoing homicide investigation.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

