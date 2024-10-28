ADOT testing AZ511 updates on highway to Puerto Peñasco

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is adding AZ511 updates on the highway between Lukeville and Puerto Peñasco, in the Mexican state of Sonora, beginning the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, ADOT announced on Friday.

AZ511 updates are real-time highway updates while Puerto Peñasco, known as Rocky Point, is a population vacation destination for Arizonans.

“ADOT’s vision is safely connecting people and empowering the economy, and this joint effort with our partners in Sonora is helping us expand that to peak times for travel to and from Puerto Peñasco,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a release.

How will AZ511 updates be distributed from Mexico?

Authorities said Sonoran officials will send information to ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center and then operators will enter the information into the AZ511 system.

“This is a perfect time to expand the critical traveler services offered by AZ511, as we always welcome increased drive visitation from Mexico during this time of year,” Director of the Arizona Office of Tourism Lisa Urias said in a release.

“Visitors from Mexico love coming to Arizona to visit family and shop during the holidays, and AZ511 helps make the international travel experience as enjoyable and efficient as possible.”

The public can receive 511 updates by logging onto az511.gov, by dialing 511 or via the AZ511 app.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.