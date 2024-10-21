Close
Phoenix Police fatally shoot trespassing suspect after he allegedly grabbed Taser

Oct 21, 2024, 6:31 AM | Updated: 6:56 am

taser phoenix police shooting...

A suspect who gained control of a Taser was shot and killed by police in Phoenix on Oct. 20, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX – Police shot and killed a man after he allegedly gained control of an officer’s Taser during an arrest attempt in Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

Two officers responded to a trespassing call about a man armed with knife at a business near Glendale and 35th avenues around 8 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When they arrived, the suspect ran into a stockroom. The officers followed and found the man on top of a built-in freezer.

The suspect got down when told to but allegedly ran out of the stock room and toward the front of the store when the officers tried to handcuff him.

When did suspect grab officer’s Taser?

“Both officers struggled with the man and used a Taser with minimal effect. The man was able to gain control of a Taser and pointed it towards one of the officers,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a media advisory.

That’s when police shot the man, whose name has not yet been released. The officers provided aid until the fire department arrived, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both officers received treatment for unspecified injuries sustained during the fight and were released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

