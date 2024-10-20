Close
49-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for serial domestic violence in Phoenix

Oct 20, 2024, 9:30 AM

A man was sentenced to life in prison for two domestic violence cases in Phoenix. (Pexels photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was sentenced to life in prison for two domestic violence cases in Phoenix, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.

Eric Pastrano, 49, was found guilty of five felony counts in August, including domestic violence against his ex-wife.

“Living in fear for your life is no way to live,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a release. “The relief that this sentencing brings to this victim, in knowing that her perpetrator will never leave prison, is the best outcome for our office.”

What domestic violence was Eric Pastrano found guilty of?

On April 2, 2023, Pastrano threatened his ex-wife through a voicemail and numerous text messages, according to MCAO.

Later the same day, he went to her Phoenix home and left when he saw she had a gun. Her daughter and granddaughter, who were there at the time, were forced to hide in a bathroom as they called police.

Pastrano returned to her home armed with a gun and wearing a ski mask and body armor on May 9, 2023, when he broke in through a back door.

He fired at her through the bedroom door and closely missed her, pistol whipping and choking her once inside before she passed out.

Pastrano was a prohibited possessor at the time of the offenses due to felony convictions in 1995, 2011 and 2022. All involved violent felonies, including aggravated assault against his ex-wife.

49-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for serial domestic violence in Phoenix