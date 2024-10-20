Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe reveals plan to transform Food City plaza into housing, community center

Oct 20, 2024, 2:00 PM

Front of Food City plaza in north Tempe...

The city of Tempe revealed one of six projects in its efforts to create affordable housing. (City of Tempe Government Facebook photo)

(City of Tempe Government Facebook photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Tempe is set to transform a Food City plaza into a housing and community center that addresses mixed-income housing and other local needs, according to a Thursday press release.

RELATED STORIES

The seven-acre Food City property was first vacated in September 2021, and $20 million accrued by city, Maricopa County and federal funding helped Tempe close the sale.

The efforts at the Pollack Apache Center were bolstered in March, as Arizona congressman Greg Stanton secured $1.7 million in federal funding. Maricopa County was able to award the city $10.8 million in December 2023 due to federal support through the American Rescue Plan Act, and the city itself contributed $8 million.

This development is one of six projects supported by Tempe’s Affordable Housing Strategy and Hometown for All initiative.

“Every family deserves an affordable and safe place to call home,” Stanton said in a release. “This hub—the third affordable housing project I’ve partnered with the Mayor (Corey) Woods and the City on in three years—will unlock even more opportunity and investment to north Tempe while helping residents stay in the community they love.”

Mixed-income housing, a grocery store and a police station with accompanying training facility are all included in the project.

At least 50% of the future housing will be set aside for residents with an income at or below 80% of area median income. The total number of housing units will be determined after the site’s design is rendered.

The police station and training facility is conditionally featured in the project, as its inclusion is dependent on the results of the 2024 Special Bond Election on Nov. 5. City voters will decide whether or not to authorize the issuing and selling of general obligation bonds of up to $32 million.

“Our investment in the Food City Plaza represents the ongoing commitment to north Tempe and to creating more housing opportunities for anyone who wants to call our city home,” Mayor Woods said in a release. “We believe this new hub will be transformative and spur even more development in the area.”

Project construction is not expected to begin for at least two years, as the city said it will respect the leases of existing businesses in the area.

“Affordable housing is needed throughout Tempe,” Kim Gaffney, longtime north Tempe resident, said in a release. “It is very much needed for those who work in our city. Even though our neighborhood on the north end already has affordable housing, most of it is aging. The best communities have a mix of housing options.”

What are the other five city projects centered around housing opportunity?

  • Apache Central – As many as 400 housing units will be priced for low and moderate incomes, with retail and other land parcels to also be addressed.
  • LaVictoria Commons – Tempe will be reviving a 2.6-acre site near Apache Boulevard and Price Road that features 104 apartments, 19 townhomes and a health clinic.
  • Tempe Performing Arts Center – This property will be repurposed into a high-density zone for housing and other urban use.
  • Hackett House Redevelopment – An early 2025 Request for Proposal will be issued to move forward with a mid-rise housing project featuring workforce housing and an event space for Tempe Sister Cities.
  • Tempe Coalition for Affordable Housing parcel – A vacant piece of land on Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive will be developed into 40-50 affordable housing units.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

