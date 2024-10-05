Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Group of small business owners in Arizona rally around Kamala Harris

Oct 5, 2024, 5:00 PM

Small business owners in Arizona supporting Harris...

A coalition called Arizona Small Business for Harris-Walz came together in Phoenix on Oct. 4, 2024. (Balin Overstolz McNair/KTAR News Photo)

(Balin Overstolz McNair/KTAR News Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A coalition of small business owners in Arizona are working together to drum up support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The group, which is made up of more than 50 business owners, advocates and founders, gathered in Phoenix for a networking event on Friday.

Dozens of small business leaders voiced their plan to rally up support for the Democratic presidential nominee ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

That included Jenny Poon, co-chair of Arizona Small Business for Harris-Walz.

Poon said the economy will benefit more from a Harris presidency than a second term from former President Donald Trump.

“I think it’s a pretty easy choice for businesses,” Poon told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday. “Who has a real plan for the future of small businesses? I’ve only seen one candidate with a real plan that will help small businesses.”

Small business owners in Arizona supporting Harris

One of the biggest names at the networking event was Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat.

Klobuchar told the gathering that Trump would bring chaos to the White House, which could poison the economy for the next four years.

“Chaos is not the friend of business,” Klobuchar said. “One of the things I like about Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is just that they have a sense of stability.”

Klobuchar also said Harris cares more about issues that affect small businesses than Trump.

“We need more housing. We know we need more childcare. We know that’s holding back employees from reaching their full potential,” Klobuchar said.

The coalition is expansive, welcoming non-Democrats such as local business owner and coalition co-chair Girish Rishi.

Although he is an independent, Rishi voiced his support for Harris. He said he looks forward to galvanizing voters to support Harris’ bid for the White House.

“I am all in for Vice President Harris,” Rishi said. “We’ll do everything we can over the next three weeks to make sure that Arizona comes through for Harris-Walz.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Group of small business owners in Arizona rally around Kamala Harris