PHOENIX – A replica gun was found next to a man who was fatally shot by police in Mesa over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Edward Johnson, 37, was riding a bicycle in the area of Broadway and Signal Butte roads just after 2 a.m. Sunday when an officer tried to stop him for a traffic violation, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The suspect allegedly ignored commands and attempted to flee northwest along a canal near 104th Street and Bramble Avenue, police said.

When the officer tracked him down in a nearby wash, Johnson allegedly pointed a weapon at the officer. That prompted the officer to shoot Johnson, police said.

Police and fire personnel provided Johnson with emergency first aid at the scene, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

A replica gun was found on the ground next to Johnson after the shooting, police said.

The Chandler Police Department is leading the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team investigation into the incident.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Sept. 29, 2024.

