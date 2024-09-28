Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound State Route 87 closures will be in place for several nights starting Sunday

Sep 28, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)...

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A stretch of northbound State Route 87 between Phoenix and Payson will be closed or narrowed starting Sunday night (Sept. 29) through Wednesday morning (Oct. 2), while crews remove rockslide debris in the area.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has scheduled closures that stretch from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday between Bush Highway and State Route 188 (mileposts 199-236).

The restrictions are scheduled to end by 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

While the closures are in effect, drivers should consider detouring on eastbound US 60 to Globe and using westbound SR 188.

Northbound Interstate 17 to eastbound State Route 260 (in the Camp Verde area) is another option.

At times when northbound SR 87 is not closed, it will be narrowed to one lane near the work zone north of Sunflower.

Southbound SR 87 also will be narrowed to one lane at times in the work area.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down, merge safely and watch for workers and equipment along SR 87.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.

