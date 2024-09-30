Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Mesa-Gateway Airport Authority issues RFQ for new aeronautical development

Sep 30, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 6:54 am

This 8-acre site, once home to U.S. Air Force buildings, is the subject of a new request for qualifications put out by Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. (Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority)

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority is planning a new development that will complement the existing operations of major companies at the East Valley employment hub.

The airport authority issued a request for qualifications to find a developer that will transform eight acres of newly cleared land on airport property. Those eight acres were previously home to two former U.S. Air Force buildings and adjacent to its Taxiway Tango. The new developer would have an option to transform an additional 1.2-acre parcel near the primary redevelopment site, according to the RFQ.

“With more than 300 days of sunshine and a pro-aviation business climate, this prime site is the airport equivalent of beachfront property,” said J. Brian O’Neill, the airport authority’s executive director and CEO, in a statement.

The airport is quickly growing into a major employment hub in the Phoenix metro for both aeronautical and non-aeronautical companies, and is home to some 2,500 workers. And as big companies like Virgin Galactic, Gulfstream and Xnrgy Climate Systems make major capital and workforce investments on airport land, that figure is expected to hit 4,000 in the next 12-18 months.

The airport authority will hold a pre-submittal meeting on Oct. 15 with site tours following that meeting. It set a due date of Nov. 7 for questions and clarifications and an RFQ submittal due date of Nov. 21. Submittals will be evaluated on relevant firm experience; project team’s experience and qualifications; project understanding and approach; conceptual site plan and renderings; and the completeness of the submittal. The most weight would be given to the project understanding and approach.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

