Student fatally shot on University of Arizona campus...

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A junior college student was fatally shot on the University of Arizona campus after an altercation with a suspect who fled the scene, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday on the Tucson campus, and police were continuing to search for the shooter.

University police said the victim was found lying next to a car in a parking lot near the Arizona-Sonora dormitory and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the victim was a Pima Community College student. His name and age weren’t immediately available Monday and it’s unclear why the man was on the university’s campus.

Police said it appears the man was shot during an altercation on the volleyball courts east of the dormitory.

Witnesses described the shooting suspect to police as heavyset man in his early 20s who was carrying a small black handgun.

After the shooting, the university sent an alert out to students telling them to avoid the area.

