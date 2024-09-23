Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Student fatally shot on University of Arizona campus

Sep 23, 2024, 6:00 PM

Student fatally shot on University of Arizona campus...

A junior college student was fatally shot on the University of Arizona campus after an altercation with a suspect who fled the scene. (Facebook Photo/The University of Arizona Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/The University of Arizona Police Department)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A junior college student was fatally shot on the University of Arizona campus after an altercation with a suspect who fled the scene, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday on the Tucson campus, and police were continuing to search for the shooter.

University police said the victim was found lying next to a car in a parking lot near the Arizona-Sonora dormitory and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the victim was a Pima Community College student. His name and age weren’t immediately available Monday and it’s unclear why the man was on the university’s campus.

Police said it appears the man was shot during an altercation on the volleyball courts east of the dormitory.

Witnesses described the shooting suspect to police as heavyset man in his early 20s who was carrying a small black handgun.

After the shooting, the university sent an alert out to students telling them to avoid the area.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Supreme Court justice retention...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Supreme Court justice who faces retention vote defends abortion ban ruling

Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick says his vote to uphold a near-total abortion ban earlier this year isn't a valid reason to remove him from his position.

19 minutes ago

Interstate 17 closure...

KTAR.com

NB Interstate 17 reopens left lane north of metro Phoenix after serious injury collision

Traffic heading north out of metro Phoenix was delayed Wednesday after a serious injury collision shut down Interstate 17 near Bumble Bee.

2 hours ago

Phoenix daily heat record...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks 35-year-old daily heat record as more marks set to fall this week

Phoenix broke a 35-year-old daily heat record on Wednesday, the first of multiple marks set to be shattered in the coming days as triple-digit heat lingers in the capital city.

2 hours ago

Chandler police real-time crime center...

KTAR.com

New real-time crime center will help Chandler police be more effective in the field

The Chandler Police Department held a grand opening ceremony to celebrate its real-time crime center on Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago

Scottsdale high school lockdown threat...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale high school lockdown lifted after police determine threat wasn’t credible

A Scottsdale high school was placed on temporary lockdown Wednesday morning as police responded to an unspecified threat.

5 hours ago

Operation Safe Summer cut down on youth violence in Mesa...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa Police Department concludes ‘Operation Safe Summer’ initiative

Operation Safe Summer was an initiative the Mesa Police Department launched in order to help cut down on youth violence in the city.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Student fatally shot on University of Arizona campus