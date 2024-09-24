6 Arizona schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

PHOENIX – Six Arizona schools were named as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Monday.

The prestigious recognition was awarded to BASIS Chandler in Chanlder, Robert Bracker Elementary School in Nogales, Marc T. Atkinson Middle School in Phoenix, Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center in Prescott and Shadow Ridge High School in Surprise.

In total the Arizona schools were broken up into three public schools, one private school and two charter schools.

Presented by the U.S. Department of Education, the recognition highlights schools that display academic excellence or make strides in closing achievement gaps between different student groups.

“The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a press release. “As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

The education department named a total of 356 schools as recipients after reviewing submissions based on its school culture, programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family and community involvement.

In 2023 four Arizona schools received the recognition, a decrease from the six schools named in 2022.

