ARIZONA NEWS

Living Canvas Tattoos honored for 31 years of service in Tempe

Sep 23, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 2:57 pm

Living Canvas Tattoos...

Living Canvas Tattoos will be honored for 31 years of serving Tempe residents with its own city holiday on Sept. 27. (Living Canvas Photo)

(Living Canvas Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Living Canvas Tattoos will be celebrated for 31 years of service in Tempe with the business receiving its own city holiday this September.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods announced that “Living Canvas Tattoos Day” will take place on Friday, Sept. 27 and honor the oldest single owner tattoo shop in Arizona.

Living Canvas Tattoos is located at 930 S. Mill Avenue, across the way from Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.

Weekend festivities from Sept. 27-29 kicks off Friday at 1 p.m. with Mayor Woods speaking on the economic impact of the shop. Living Canvas Tattoos founder and owner Mark Walters will then share how his business has evolved since its inception in 1993.

“Over three decades ago, I opened Living Canvas Tattoos in the heart of Tempe – a city that I love and a community I am passionate about serving,” Walters said in a press release. “I’m honored that my shop has become a Tempe ‘staple’, and I look forward to continuing to offer beautiful tattoos to residents and visitors.”

The shop will be offering $31 tattoos all day on Friday off of a pre-selected menu to ring in its 31st anniversary. The first five customers on both Saturday and Sunday will also receive the special ink deal for any tattoo of their choice.

The parlor’s lobby was recently expanded and other interior features were touched up with brass and gold accents to instill a modern feel. Walters said the shop’s supporting beams were not replaced so the establishment can retain its historic character.

Besides being the oldest shop, it also was responsible for the development of local tattoo safety and regulations.

Living Canvas Tattoos is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 12-8 p.m. and Sundays from 12-7 p.m.

