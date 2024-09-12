Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Massive workforce program launches to bolster Arizona economy with widespread job support

Sep 12, 2024, 10:20 AM

Ready AZ Initiative to benefit Arizona state economy governor says...

Gov. Katie Hobbs created the Talent Ready AZ Initiative via an executive order, which also allocated $25 million to workforce development. (Gov. Katie Hobbs Photo/via X)

(Gov. Katie Hobbs Photo/via X)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs believes the new Ready AZ Initiative will bring long-term prosperity to the state economy.

She launched the program, which is designed to help Arizonans find good-paying jobs, on Wednesday.

“I’m laser-focused on attracting and growing business and creating good-paying jobs for Arizonans,” Hobbs said in a news release.

Hobbs also signed an executive order announcing the initiative on Wednesday. It mandates that at least 1% of federal grants Arizona receives be specifically allocated to workforce development.

The idea behind this mandate is twofold.

Firstly, it will ensure workers have necessary skills to work on the projects these federal grants fund, such as building semiconductor manufacturing plants.

Secondly, it will serve Arizona’s long-term economic growth by creating opportunities for current and future workers.

Hobbs’ new executive order also created the governor’s workforce cabinet, which is responsible for workforce and economic planning.

What will governor’s working cabinet do for Arizona economy?

This new cabinet will focus on forming specialized working groups, which will be shaped by economic data. The purpose of these groups is to ensure sectors that benefit the Arizona economy receive focused attention and support.

Additionally, each working group will include representatives from various sectors. That includes staff, businesses, community partners and industry experts relevant to each group’s focus area.

Here are the specific working groups as well as which corresponding government entities will support them:

  • Advanced manufacturing, which is managed by the Commerce Authority.
  • Construction, which the Registrar of Contractors will manage with support from the Department of Transportation.
  • Clean energy, which the Office of Resiliency will manage.
  • Broadband, telecommunications and information technology, which the State Broadband Office will manage.
  • Early childhood education and child care, which the Department of Education Security will support.
  • Aerospace and defense, which the Commerce Authority will manage.
  • Health care, which the Department of Health Services will manage. The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System will provide support.
  • Cybersecurity, which the Department of Homeland Security will manage.

A massive network of prominent organizations is supporting the fledgling Ready AZ Initiative. The governor’s workforce cabinet includes members of a variety of prominent agencies and offices in Arizona. That includes the Office of Economic Opportunity, Department of Economic Security and Arizona Commerce Authority.

Zooming out, how will Ready AZ Initiative help state economy overall?

Essentially, the governor’s workforce cabinet will benefit the Arizona economy by connecting residents with workforce education and training.

This training will hone in on growing industries to ensure the state has a well-trained pool of workers.

“Talent Ready AZ will show businesses Arizona has the best workforce in the country and give Arizonans the skills they need to thrive in industries like advanced manufacturing, cyber security, health care, and clean energy,” Hobbs said.

Her executive order allocated over $25 million to workforce development.

