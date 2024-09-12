Close
ARIZONA NEWS

East Valley city to throw a bone to pet owners with new dog park

Sep 12, 2024, 5:42 AM | Updated: 6:04 am

A small dog runs with a ball in its mouth....

Kiwanis Park is starting construction this week of a new dog park that will open next spring. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A new area for dogs to bark at the park is coming to Kiwanis Park next spring.

The Tempe park is beginning construction of a new dog park that will provide four dog park pods, a hydrant water feature and shaded areas for the pets.

The new area will be located in the northern section of the park near Baseline Road and Ash Avenue.

To celebrate the groundbreaking of the park, the city is holding a ceremony on Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

After the completion of the dog park, the north side of Kiwanis will see more upgrades made in summer 2025, such as a new playground, concessions, restrooms and an interactive piece of artwork for the playground.

The new additions to the park come as part of Tempe’s Kiwanis North Park Improvements initiative, which is funded out of the city’s Capital Improvement Program budget. The city put forth $60 million from the budget to reinvest into its parks over the next five years.

Kiwanis Dog Park Kiwanis Dog Park

What will be included in Kiwanis Park?

The city listed 10 features that will be included in the dog park.

  • Four distinct dog park pods with separate entrances, including one for small dogs and a pod for dog agility equipment
  • Hydrant water spray feature for dogs
  • Decorative steel fence, trees and new landscape buffer along Baseline Road
  • Two shade structures
  • Connections to the Western Canal path
  • New shade trees throughout
  • Accessible parking spaces added along Ash Avenue
  • Accessible walking path access
  • New irrigation
  • Benches and other site furnishings

Construction begins this week but is not expected to impact or close the nearby sections of the park. Parking and traffic lanes off of Ash Avenue could be affected for short periods of time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

