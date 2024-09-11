Close
Phoenix bartender wins $10K after being crowned best bartender in the country

Sep 11, 2024, 4:35 AM

A man smiles while he stands behind a bar. He holds a trophy....

Barrymore "Bud" Shaw won the 2024 Coramino Cup, a competition that aims to find the best bartender in the industry.

(Mack Media Relations Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Phoenix bartender now wears the crown as the best in his craft following a national competition.

Barrymore “Bud” Shaw, a bartender for the Scottsdale restaurant The Montauk beat over 950 competitors in the 2024 Coramino Cup. To win he faced a series of challenges that tested hustle, accuracy, charisma and overall presence.

Along with the trophy, Shaw earned $10,000, a feature in Chilled Magazine and opportunities to bartend for Gran Coramino Tequila’s cofounder, Kevin Hart, at red carpet events, live shows, exclusive parties and award shows.

Held over Labor Day weekend at Resorts World Las Vegas, Shaw was judged by Hart and a panel of industry experts. To get to that point, Shaw was one of hundreds of bartenders who applied to the competition in late June. From there, he was picked as one of 10 semi-finalists to compete in their own bars in front of a hometown crowd.

At The Montauk, Shaw leads the creation of the restaurant’s cocktail menu.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

