ARIZONA NEWS

Another Grand Canyon death: Search crews find body believed to be missing boater

Sep 10, 2024, 2:00 PM

Grand Canyon National Park search crews found a body believed to be a missing boater in the Colorad...

Grand Canyon National Park search crews found a body believed to be a missing boater in the Colorado River on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (National Park Service File Photo)

(National Park Service File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Grand Canyon National Park search crews found a body believed to be a missing boater on Tuesday, officials announced.

The search was launched after a 71-year-old man was reported missing near Nankoweap Creek along the Colorado River on Monday night, according to the National Park Service.

Park rangers in a helicopter found the body the next morning in the Colorado River, about 10 miles from where the man was reported missing.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death. No other details were made available.

Multiple deaths reported at Grand Canyon recently

It was the eighth fatality reported at Grand Canyon National Park since July 31 and 16th this year, according to The Associated Press.

RELATED STORIES

Most recently, a 59-year-old Colorado man was found dead Saturday morning by members of his Colorado River trip party. Patrick Horton, 59, was on the 10th day of the noncommercial trip.

Officials reported 11 fatalities at Arizona’s top tourist attraction in 2023 and say there are usually about 10 to 15 deaths per year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

