PHOENIX — A cancer center in Goodyear that will provide comprehensive health services to patients is officially opening next week.

Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers will host open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new center near near McDowell Road and Estrella Parkway on Tuesday. The event will run 5-7 p.m.

It’s the company’s sixth and largest cancer center, according to a Tuesday news release.

Dr. Joseph Nabong, chief of strategy and for Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers, said it will be a boon to the community.

“We are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our patients and their families,” Nabong said in the release. “This new location allows us to reach more individuals in need of our services and support them through their cancer journey.”

Services offered at new cancer center in Goodyear

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the new facility during the open house. They can meet the health care team and learn more about the treatment options and care services the center will offer.

Pat Hansen, vice president of operations for Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers, said the new center will enrich the West Valley.

“We are excited to expand our services and bring cutting-edge cancer care to the Goodyear community,” Hansen said the release.

Some of those services include radiation therapy, imaging services and chemotherapy. Patients will also access supportive care options, such as:

Nutritional counseling.

A dedicated women’s center.

Genetic counseling.

Patient support groups.

The new cancer center in Goodyear will also have a clinical research department. Patients can use it to access innovative treatments and new clinical trials.

“Our new facility is designed to provide a comfortable and healing environment for our patients,” Hansen said. “We are committed to offering academic cancer care to the Goodyear community.”

