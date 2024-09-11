Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New cancer research center opening to serve West Valley patients

Sep 11, 2024, 4:05 AM

cancer center in Goodyear...

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a new cancer center in Goodyear will take place on Sept. 17, 2024. (Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers Photo)

(Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A cancer center in Goodyear that will provide comprehensive health services to patients is officially opening next week.

Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers will host open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new center near near McDowell Road and Estrella Parkway on Tuesday. The event will run 5-7 p.m.

It’s the company’s sixth and largest cancer center, according to a Tuesday news release.

Dr. Joseph Nabong, chief of strategy and for Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers, said it will be a boon to the community.

“We are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our patients and their families,” Nabong said in the release. “This new location allows us to reach more individuals in need of our services and support them through their cancer journey.”

Services offered at new cancer center in Goodyear

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the new facility during the open house. They can meet the health care team and learn more about the treatment options and care services the center will offer.

Pat Hansen, vice president of operations for Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers, said the new center will enrich the West Valley.

RELATED STORIES

“We are excited to expand our services and bring cutting-edge cancer care to the Goodyear community,” Hansen said the release.

Some of those services include radiation therapy, imaging services and chemotherapy. Patients will also access supportive care options, such as:

  • Nutritional counseling.
  • A dedicated women’s center.
  • Genetic counseling.
  • Patient support groups.

The new cancer center in Goodyear will also have a clinical research department. Patients can use it to access innovative treatments and new clinical trials.

“Our new facility is designed to provide a comfortable and healing environment for our patients,” Hansen said. “We are committed to offering academic cancer care to the Goodyear community.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Will there be a presidential debate at Arizona State University?...

Danny Shapiro

CBS News invites Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to presidential debate at Arizona State University

CBS News has invited candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to a presidential debate at Arizona State University in October.

57 minutes ago

Tempe Police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Tempe police investigating shooting involving officer

Tempe Police are investigating a shooting involving police that occurred on Thursday, according to authorities.

2 hours ago

Sand Hills Fire....

KTAR.com

Sand Hills Fire in north Scottsdale forcing evacuations, road closures

A new blaze called the Sand Hills Fire forced evacuations and road closures in north Scottsdale on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett explains the two-page Arizona ballots for the 2024...

Associated Press

Here’s why Arizona’s 2-page ballots could slow voting on Election Day in November

Arizona election officials are warning there could be delays at polling places and vote-counting machines could jam as voters fill out a multipage ballot.

4 hours ago

The Siphon Fire prompted evacuation orders for the Tortilla Flat/Canyon Lake area...

KTAR.com

Evacuation orders issued for Tortilla Flat/Canyon Lake area due to wildfire threat

Authorities issued evacuation orders on Thursday as the Siphon Fire threatens the community of Tortilla Flat near Canyon Lake, east of metro Phoenix.

6 hours ago

streak of 100-degree days in Phoenix...

Kevin Stone

The end is near for Phoenix’s record-shattering streak of 100-degree days

The record-shattering streak of 100-degree days in Phoenix appears to be on its last legs as the relentlessly hot summer of 2024 winds down.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

New cancer research center opening to serve West Valley patients