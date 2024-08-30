Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 dead following late night shootout near Phoenix convenience store

Aug 30, 2024, 10:01 PM

The Phoenix Police Department investigated a shootout that left two dead near a convenience store e...

Two men died early Friday morning following a shootout near a Phoenix convenience store. (Phoenix Police Department Facebook photo)

(Phoenix Police Department Facebook photo)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two men were killed in a shootout early Friday morning after an altercation at a Phoenix convenience store, authorities said.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 1700 West Van Buren Street, just north of the Arizona Department of Revenue and the Arizona Capitol Museum.

Officers on the scene found two men with critical gunshot injuries, later identified as 22-year-old Jesus Erlandson-Gonzales Junior and 20-year-old Andres Wilkes.

Both men were pronounced dead by the Phoenix Fire Department.

Detectives who took over the investigation believe that Erlandson-Gonzales Junior had prompted an argument with Wilkes. In the fight that followed, both men were hit by gunfire though it was not apparent who shot first.

No other details were provided in this ongoing investigation.

