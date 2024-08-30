PHOENIX – The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 reopened near Higley Road after a crash caused a closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes were closed for around an hour.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 31, 2024

The westbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

