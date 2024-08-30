Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Loop 202 reopens near Higley Road after crash

Aug 30, 2024, 6:29 PM | Updated: 7:12 pm

The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202  reopened near Higley Road after a crash caused a closure. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 reopened near Higley Road after a crash caused a closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes were closed for around an hour.

The westbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting "TRAFFIC" to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

