ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police investigating death of a man found in his home with a gunshot wound

Aug 29, 2024, 8:00 PM

Phoenix Police are investigating the death of a man found in his home with a gunshot wound.

PHOENIX – Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in his south Phoenix home with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Fire Department arrived at the home near Seventh Street and South Mountain Avenue around 7 a.m. The fire department located Jesus Larson, 51, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police were called to the home after the fire department found signs of trauma.

Preliminary investigations from the homicide detectives point to the cause being a shooting that took place around 2 a.m.

No other information was made available.

The case is still an ongoing investigation.

Phoenix Police ask that anyone with information to provide an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Rewards will be paid for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

