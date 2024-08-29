Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Sinema, Kelly praise nomination of Arizona lawyer to U.S. District Court

Aug 29, 2024, 4:25 AM

U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly applauded President Joe Biden's nomination of Sharad Desai to service as a judge with the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. (Twitter Photo/@SenatorSinema, AP photo)

(Twitter Photo/@SenatorSinema, AP photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced their approval of an Arizonan being nominated as a U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday.

After President Joe Biden nominated Sharad Desai to serve as a U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Arizona, Kelly and Sinema applauded the decision.

“The president has nominated Mr. Desai, who is experienced and well-regarded by Arizona’s legal community, to serve on the District Court for Arizona,” Kelly said in a press release. “I congratulate him on this important nomination and look forward to working towards his confirmation in the United States Senate.”

Desai has worked as the Vice President and General Counsel for Honeywell’s Integrated Supply Chain and Information Technology divisions since 2023. With Honeywell, he handled legal risks, compliance with laws and regulations across the world and resolves disputes before litigation.

Prior to his current role, he served as a litigation counsel for the company’s aerospace division and safety and productivity solutions division. In these roles he dealt with federal and state court matters along with arbitrations.

Along with creating the companies litigation strategy, he worked on handling subpoenas in connection with civil and criminal matters.

“Sharad Desai possesses the experience, integrity and intellect to serve as a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona,” Sinema said. “I’m proud to have recommended his nomination to the White House and I look forward to securing his bipartisan confirmation by the United States Senate.”

Before Honeywell, Desai was an attorney for the Arizona law firm Osborn Maledon, representing individuals, small businesses and Fortune 100 companies. He regularly appeared in federal and state courts, mental health court proceedings and lawyer ethics matters.

Desai graduated from the University of Arizona in 2003 and New York University Law School in 2006.

From 2005 to 2007, he was a law clerk for Justice Rebecca White Berch of the Arizona Supreme Court.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who is prosecuting the Arizona fake elector case...

Associated Press

Hearing on effort to dismiss Arizona fake elector concludes; ruling to come

A three-day hearing on the Arizona fake elector case concluded Wednesday with prosecutors insisting their case is not politically motivated.

21 minutes ago

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods and Mesa Mayor John Giles took part in Kamala Harris’ first rally with Ti...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mayors of Tempe, Mesa launch Disagree Better Arizona to fight political polarization

Mesa Mayor John Giles, a Republican, is partnering with Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, a Democrat, for the new Disagree Better Arizona program.

2 hours ago

Arizona health maternal mortality...

Bailey Leasure

Arizona Department of Health receives $3 million grant to study maternal mortality

The Arizona Department of Health has been granted $3 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of a plan to improve maternal health.

3 hours ago

Police lights in the distance at night while yellow crime tape is in foreground....

KTAR.com

Crash in Phoenix involving semitruck and multiple vehicles left one man dead

A crash in Phoenix involving a semitruck left a man dead on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

A fatal shooting in West Phoenix left one person dead....

Serena O'Sullivan

Police seek help finding suspect in fatal shooting in west Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department said a man was fatally wounded after a shooting in west Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

11 hours ago

Phoenix neighborhood awarded $2.5 million as part of revitalization efforts...

Bailey Leasure

Phoenix neighborhood awarded $2.5 million as part of revitalization efforts

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.5 million to continue the revitalization efforts of the Edison-Eastlake neighborhood in Phoenix. 

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Sinema, Kelly praise nomination of Arizona lawyer to U.S. District Court