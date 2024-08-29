Sinema, Kelly praise nomination of Arizona lawyer to U.S. District Court

PHOENIX – U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced their approval of an Arizonan being nominated as a U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday.

After President Joe Biden nominated Sharad Desai to serve as a U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Arizona, Kelly and Sinema applauded the decision.

“The president has nominated Mr. Desai, who is experienced and well-regarded by Arizona’s legal community, to serve on the District Court for Arizona,” Kelly said in a press release. “I congratulate him on this important nomination and look forward to working towards his confirmation in the United States Senate.”

Desai has worked as the Vice President and General Counsel for Honeywell’s Integrated Supply Chain and Information Technology divisions since 2023. With Honeywell, he handled legal risks, compliance with laws and regulations across the world and resolves disputes before litigation.

Prior to his current role, he served as a litigation counsel for the company’s aerospace division and safety and productivity solutions division. In these roles he dealt with federal and state court matters along with arbitrations.

Along with creating the companies litigation strategy, he worked on handling subpoenas in connection with civil and criminal matters.

“Sharad Desai possesses the experience, integrity and intellect to serve as a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona,” Sinema said. “I’m proud to have recommended his nomination to the White House and I look forward to securing his bipartisan confirmation by the United States Senate.”

Before Honeywell, Desai was an attorney for the Arizona law firm Osborn Maledon, representing individuals, small businesses and Fortune 100 companies. He regularly appeared in federal and state courts, mental health court proceedings and lawyer ethics matters.

Desai graduated from the University of Arizona in 2003 and New York University Law School in 2006.

From 2005 to 2007, he was a law clerk for Justice Rebecca White Berch of the Arizona Supreme Court.

