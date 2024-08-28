Close
Phoenix neighborhood awarded $2.5 million as part of revitalization efforts

Aug 28, 2024, 6:32 PM

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.5 million to continue the revitalization efforts of the Edison-Eastlake neighborhood in Phoenix. (Kristin Couturier photo)

(Kristin Couturier photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.5 million to continue the revitalization efforts of the Edison-Eastlake neighborhood in Phoenix.

The grant will support developments, including new housing, bigger public spaces and enhanced community services, according to a press release.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made in the Edison-Eastlake neighborhood, and we’re grateful for our partnership with HUD,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in the release. “This grant will allow us to continue our transformative momentum, create additional housing, and invest in public spaces that people of all backgrounds can enjoy.”

What will the improvements in the Edison-Eastlake neighborhood look like?

The multi-year plan in the Edison-Eastlake neighborhood will include:

  • Replacing 577 older housing units with over 1,000 units of higher quality housing with modern amenities.
  • Neighborhood improvements such as new and expanded parks, open and green spaces and public art.
  • Additional support service programs at two new community centers in the neighborhood offering medical and behavioral health services.

The improvements are expected to be completed by 2027.

