PHOENIX — Two East Valley mayors are launching a new program called Disagree Better Arizona to help residents save their social lives this election season.

The bipartisan effort comes from Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, a Democrat, and Mesa Mayor John Giles, a Republican. They want to help Arizonans engage in more enriching — and less combative — political discourse.

The initiative they’re launching is inspired by the Disagree Better platform, which Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox launched in 2023.

The platform’s purpose is to stop political disagreements from becoming polarizing. It offers techniques for productive civil conversations that bring people closer together, rather than leading them to drift apart.

“The Disagree Better Arizona initiative gives people the tools they need to engage in meaningful discussions,” Woods said in a Tuesday press release. “It’s about focusing on what unites us rather than what divides us. That is so important in our families, our neighborhoods and our cities.”

Why Valley mayors launched Disagree Better Arizona

PEW Research data has found that many U.S. adults will cut off those who disagree with them politically. Additionally, the organization found that 61% of American adults described political conversations with those they disagree with as “stressful and frustrating.”

That’s why Woods and Giles have released tools to help people navigate political disagreements ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

“Cities are on the frontline for tackling everyday challenges and drawing on diverse perspectives to shape the future,” Giles said in the release. “It’s important that we model and promote the kind of respectful discourse that leads to real progress.”

The mayors are sharing a free online toolkit that consists of helpful articles, videos and podcasts. Site visitors will learn how to navigate tense political conversations with family and find other useful resources.

“Disagree Better Arizona isn’t about abandoning values or ignoring problems,” Giles said. “It’s about leading with respect and starting conversations to rebuild trust and connections with our friends and neighbors.”

