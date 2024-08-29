Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mayors of Tempe, Mesa launch Disagree Better Arizona to fight political polarization

Aug 29, 2024, 4:35 AM

YouTube video
Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Two East Valley mayors are launching a new program called Disagree Better Arizona to help residents save their social lives this election season.

The bipartisan effort comes from Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, a Democrat, and Mesa Mayor John Giles, a Republican. They want to help Arizonans engage in more enriching — and less combative — political discourse.

The initiative they’re launching is inspired by the Disagree Better platform, which Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox launched in 2023.

The platform’s purpose is to stop political disagreements from becoming polarizing. It offers techniques for productive civil conversations that bring people closer together, rather than leading them to drift apart.

RELATED STORIES

“The Disagree Better Arizona initiative gives people the tools they need to engage in meaningful discussions,” Woods said in a Tuesday press release. “It’s about focusing on what unites us rather than what divides us. That is so important in our families, our neighborhoods and our cities.”

Why Valley mayors launched Disagree Better Arizona

PEW Research data has found that many U.S. adults will cut off those who disagree with them politically. Additionally, the organization found that 61% of American adults described political conversations with those they disagree with as “stressful and frustrating.”

That’s why Woods and Giles have released tools to help people navigate political disagreements ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

“Cities are on the frontline for tackling everyday challenges and drawing on diverse perspectives to shape the future,” Giles said in the release. “It’s important that we model and promote the kind of respectful discourse that leads to real progress.”

The mayors are sharing a free online toolkit that consists of helpful articles, videos and podcasts. Site visitors will learn how to navigate tense political conversations with family and find other useful resources.

“Disagree Better Arizona isn’t about abandoning values or ignoring problems,” Giles said. “It’s about leading with respect and starting conversations to rebuild trust and connections with our friends and neighbors.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who is prosecuting the Arizona fake elector case...

Associated Press

Hearing on effort to dismiss Arizona fake elector concludes; ruling to come

A three-day hearing on the Arizona fake elector case concluded Wednesday with prosecutors insisting their case is not politically motivated.

21 minutes ago

Kyrsten Sinema on the left and Mark Kelly on the right...

KTAR.com

Sinema, Kelly praise nomination of Arizona lawyer to U.S. District Court

U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced their approval of Sharad Desai being nominated as a U.S. District Court judge.

2 hours ago

Arizona health maternal mortality...

Bailey Leasure

Arizona Department of Health receives $3 million grant to study maternal mortality

The Arizona Department of Health has been granted $3 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of a plan to improve maternal health.

3 hours ago

Police lights in the distance at night while yellow crime tape is in foreground....

KTAR.com

Crash in Phoenix involving semitruck and multiple vehicles left one man dead

A crash in Phoenix involving a semitruck left a man dead on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

A fatal shooting in West Phoenix left one person dead....

Serena O'Sullivan

Police seek help finding suspect in fatal shooting in west Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department said a man was fatally wounded after a shooting in west Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

11 hours ago

Phoenix neighborhood awarded $2.5 million as part of revitalization efforts...

Bailey Leasure

Phoenix neighborhood awarded $2.5 million as part of revitalization efforts

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.5 million to continue the revitalization efforts of the Edison-Eastlake neighborhood in Phoenix. 

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Mayors of Tempe, Mesa launch Disagree Better Arizona to fight political polarization