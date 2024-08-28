PHOENIX – The Phoenix Zoo was selected alongside two other zoos to host an event that is aimed at raising awareness and reducing the demand of illegal ivory products.

The Toss the Tusk event will allow visitors to contribute to fighting back against elephant poaching by surrendering unwanted ivory items.

The items will be collected and used for educating people on wildlife conservation, training law enforcement on identifying elephant ivory, and research into elephants and the ivory trade.

“This event is more than just an opportunity to surrender ivory, it’s a powerful statement against wildlife trafficking and a chance for our community to actively participate in the protection of elephants,” Bert Castro, president and CEO of the Phoenix Zoo, said in a press release. “Together, we can make a real difference in the fight to save these magnificent animals from extinction.”

The event will be outside of the zoo on Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with surrendering ivory there will also be educational exhibits on wildlife conservation and information on how people can save endangered species. Attendants will not have to enter the zoo to participate.

Toss the Tusk was organized by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Wildlife Tracking Alliance (WTA) and a partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Since 2019, over 1,000 wildlife products have been turned in at the Toss the Tusk events.

Last year the event gathered over 300 pounds of relinquished items across four cities in the U.S.

The San Diego Zoo and Zoo Miami will also host a Toss the Tusk event in 2024.

What are elephant ivory products?

The WTA said that elephant ivory can be carved, uncarved, whole or partial tusks. They are most commonly used in necklaces, bracelets and cufflinks. Household items like ashtrays, napkin rings and cutlery handle can contain elephant ivory along with art pieces like carved figurines. It can also appear in musical instruments, weapon handles and combs

How the illegal ivory trade endangers elephants

According to the WTA, elephant populations are stable or increasing in Southern and East Africa but elephants in Central and West Africa are seeing rapid population decline. While the cause of the decline is complex, the alliance said poaching is a significant threat, killing thousands of elephants each year.

Poaching can worsen the other threats facing elephants such as climate change, drought, habitat loss and competition for space.

The African elephant population was estimated to be at 12 million a century ago but has dropped to 415,000 as of 2016. The World Wildlife Fund lists Asian elephants as endangered, having an estimated population under 50,000.

“Worldwide demand for ivory is decimating elephant populations, and we must act quickly to save them from extinction,” Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, said in a press release. “By surrendering these items, the public can help ensure that they will no longer fuel demand and help us send the message that ivory belongs to elephants, living elephants.”

Because elephants take over a decade to reach reproductive age and only give birth every four to five years, the animals are unable to keep up with the consistent population decline.

