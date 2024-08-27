PHOENIX – A Valley high school student was arrested on Tuesday after officers found a gun in the student’s backpack, according to authorities.

West Phoenix High School’s administrators found an unloaded gun in the student’s backpack during a “minor disciplinary incident,” the school said in a statement.

The high school’s on-campus police officer confiscated the weapon and detained the student.

Phoenix Police arrived at the school around noon and arrested the student, who will be booked on weapon charges, the Phoenix Police Department said in a email to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The department reports that no injuries occurred from the incident.

“We are thankful our safety procedures worked as they were designed to and that our students remained safe throughout the situation,” Principal Alex Horton said in a statement. “We are also grateful to the Phoenix Police Department for their rapid response and will continue to cooperate with their investigation.”

No other information was made available.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

