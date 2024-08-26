PHOENIX — Those hoping to become the king or queen of a Paradise Valley hilltop estate will have to put down their crowns.

A buyer has swooped up a luxurious $12 million luxury estate near Tatum Boulevard and Lincoln Drive.

The single-level, custom-built home spans 10,656 square feet. It has a gated circular drive, glass walls, a resort-style living room, a coffee bar and a 1,000-square-foot gym space and guest suite.

A news release from the company behind the sale, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, called the property “a paradise for entertaining guests.”

Those who visit the home’s patio can be picturesque view of Camelback Mountain as well as the Phoenix city lights.

There’s also a tilted pool, pond and spa outside. On top of that, there are two firepits, two side yards, an outdoor kitchen and an enclosed outdoor space for dogs to run, play and exercise.

What’s inside the Paradise Valley hilltop estate?

The residence at 7545 N. Silvercrest Way also features 10-foot redwood doors and marble floors.

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Sue Shapiro facilitated the sale.

“When I walked into this property for the first time, I was immediately awestruck,” Shapiro said in the release.

There are views from every direction in the estate, according to its Zillow listing.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate also has a 44-foot hallway and a wine room. There are also decorations with stone, marble and slab granite throughout.

“It was a genuine pleasure to help find its new owners,” Shapiro said. “I’m confident they will enjoy it for years to come.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.