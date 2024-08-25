Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Katie Hobbs proclaims this week as John McCain Democracy Week in Arizona

Aug 25, 2024, 11:30 AM

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs sits in the audience prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at the Tempe C...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs sits in the audience prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts on September 28, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. Biden delivered remarks on protecting democracy, honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), and revealed funding for the McCain Library.(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has declared this week as John McCain Democracy Week. 

Sunday marked the six-year anniversary of McCain’s death. McCain also would have celebrated his 88th birthday on Thursday.

John McCain’s bold and steadfast defense of our democracy and freedoms at home and abroad is a shining example of what it means to be an Arizonan,” Governor Katie Hobbs said in a press release. “His legacy is woven into the fabric of our state’s identity and continues to inspire Arizonans every single day. I am proud to honor him with this proclamation, and know that his impact is felt deeply by every community across the state.”

The week promises to honor McCain’s legacy in Arizona by recognizing his fight for freedom, democracy and human rights around the world.

“I am grateful to Governor Hobbs for recognizing John and his legacy with this proclamation,” Cindy McCain said in a press release. “John dedicated his life to serving America and the values of democracy, freedom and human dignity.

“By recognizing John McCain Democracy Week, I am hopeful that Arizona and the world will be reminded of his service, civility and belief in American greatness.”

McCain, the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, was in his sixth term and 31st year in the U.S. Senate when he died after a yearlong battle with brain cancer at age 81. He passed away at his home in Cornville, Arizona on Aug. 25, 2018.

Before serving in Congress for more than three decades, McCain was a U.S. Navy pilot. He was a prisoner of war for more than five years after being shot down in Vietnam.

“As the organization dedicated to advancing the values and legacy of the McCain family, we are thrilled by Governor’s Hobbs’ proclamation recognizing John McCain Democracy Week,” McCain Institute Executive Director Dr. Evelyn Farkas said in a press release. “We hope that John McCain Democracy Week inspires Arizonans and all Americans to serve a cause greater than themselves, just as Senator McCain did, and to continue fighting for democracy at a time when it is more vulnerable than ever.”

 

