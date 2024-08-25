Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County approves $2 million funding for renovation of Cartwright School District gym

Aug 24, 2024, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:05 pm

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors have approved $2 million in funding to renovate Cartwrigh...

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors have approved $2 million in funding to renovate Cartwright School District gym. (Cartwright School District Facebook photo)

(Cartwright School District Facebook photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $2 million in funding to help renovate the Cartwright Event Center, a gym for Cartwright School District students and communities in Maryvale.

The funding for the project was allocated by District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo.

The gym will be used to host basketball and volleyball state playoffs, soccer tournaments, youth after-school, summer programs and open gym time to provide a space for children to be active, according to a news release.

RELATED STORIES

“I grew up in Maryvale, went to school in the Cartwright School District, and saw firsthand how important it is for students to have access to safe spaces that foster their growth,” Gallardo said in the release.

“This gym is more than just a place where students can exercise – it’s a place where they can form friendships, receive mentorship and feel the support of their community.”

The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 1, 2025, according to the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tonto National Forest officials have lifted fire restrictions due to recent monsoon rain and lower ...

KTAR.com

Tonto National Forest lifts fire restrictions following monsoon weather

Tonto National Forest officials have lifted stage one fire restrictions due to recent monsoon rain and lower fire danger.

1 hour ago

Blurry file photo of a Phoenix Police SUV with lights on at night. One man was killed and another w...

KTAR.com

1 man dead, another hospitalized after knife fight in central Phoenix

One man was killed and another was wounded Monday night in a knife fight in central Phoenix, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives a brief speech prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at the Tempe C...

KTAR.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs deploys Arizona National Guard in response to Havasupai flooding

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has deployed National Guard resources in response to severe flooding in Havasupai.

5 hours ago

Bark If You’re Dirty has been ordered to pay $340,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit. (Pex...

KTAR.com

Valley pet stores settle federal sexual harassment complaint for $340,000

A local pet store with locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale has been ordered to pay $340,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.

7 hours ago

Diana Moore was sentenced to 66 months in prison for defrauding Arizona's Medicaid program. (Pexels...

KTAR.com

Mesa business owner sentenced to 5 years for health care fraud

A Mesa woman was sentenced to 66 months in prison for defrauding Arizona's Medicaid program. She will also pay $21 million in restitution.

10 hours ago

Conceptual design of an office building....

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix developer buys Tempe infill site for next industrial park

A little over a month after acquiring an infill site in Tempe, Evergreen Devco Inc. is ready to start a wholesale conversion.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Maricopa County approves $2 million funding for renovation of Cartwright School District gym