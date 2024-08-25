PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $2 million in funding to help renovate the Cartwright Event Center, a gym for Cartwright School District students and communities in Maryvale.

The funding for the project was allocated by District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo.

The gym will be used to host basketball and volleyball state playoffs, soccer tournaments, youth after-school, summer programs and open gym time to provide a space for children to be active, according to a news release.

“I grew up in Maryvale, went to school in the Cartwright School District, and saw firsthand how important it is for students to have access to safe spaces that foster their growth,” Gallardo said in the release.

“This gym is more than just a place where students can exercise – it’s a place where they can form friendships, receive mentorship and feel the support of their community.”

The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 1, 2025, according to the release.

